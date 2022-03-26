Short Interest in Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Declines By 62.1%

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of DURYY stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $10.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.