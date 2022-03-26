Short Interest in Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) Declines By 66.2%

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the February 28th total of 138,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Dynamics Special Purpose stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Dynamics Special Purpose has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the second quarter worth about $339,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the second quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the fourth quarter worth about $818,000.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

