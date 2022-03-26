Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Rises By 240.1%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,500 shares, an increase of 240.1% from the February 28th total of 198,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

FEM stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $29.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000.

