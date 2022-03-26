Short Interest in Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Drops By 81.1%

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the February 28th total of 140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNLPF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fresnillo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS FNLPF traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.85. 20,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,139. Fresnillo has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

