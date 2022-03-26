Short Interest in FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Declines By 67.5%

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the February 28th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FUJIFILM stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.16. FUJIFILM has a 52-week low of $55.56 and a 52-week high of $91.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average of $74.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 8.54%. On average, research analysts expect that FUJIFILM will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

