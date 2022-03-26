Short Interest in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Decreases By 67.6%

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the February 28th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of QYLG opened at $29.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.23. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.146 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. KLK Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF ( NASDAQ:QYLG Get Rating ) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF comprises 3.1% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. KLK Capital Management LLC owned about 11.94% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

