Short Interest in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Decreases By 67.6%

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the February 28th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of QYLG opened at $29.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.23. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $34.20.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.146 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.