Short Interest in Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Decreases By 72.6%

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the February 28th total of 180,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 49.5 days.

GEAHF stock remained flat at $$2.38 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. Great Eagle has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Separately, DBS Vickers upgraded shares of Great Eagle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

