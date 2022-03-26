Short Interest in Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB) Drops By 62.9%

Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GPLB opened at $0.33 on Friday. Green Planet Bioengineering has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.

Green Planet Bioengineering Co, Ltd. operates as a shell company, which engages in the acquisition and merging in an existing business operation. The company was founded on October 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

