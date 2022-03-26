Short Interest in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Rises By 436.6%

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, an increase of 436.6% from the February 28th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 958.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $679,000. 58.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

