Short Interest in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Drops By 64.0%

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the February 28th total of 4,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
ING opened at $10.37 on Friday. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89.
ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in ING Groep by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.91) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ING Groep from €15.60 ($17.14) to €13.00 ($14.29) in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
