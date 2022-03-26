Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Declines By 73.9%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the February 28th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS IPXHY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.97. 5,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,270. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. Inpex has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.27.

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

