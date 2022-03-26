Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Declines By 73.9%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the February 28th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS IPXHY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.97. 5,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,270. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. Inpex has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.27.
Inpex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inpex (IPXHY)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.