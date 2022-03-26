Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Decreases By 62.0%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,969,800 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the February 28th total of 39,421,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 213.5 days.
Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $3.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74.
About Intesa Sanpaolo (Get Rating)
Read More
