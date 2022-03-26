Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Decreases By 79.9%

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the February 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ IBTD traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 41,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,441. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.46. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 41,865 shares during the period.

