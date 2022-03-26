Short Interest in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Drops By 64.4%

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the February 28th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 670.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $173,000.

Shares of NYSE:IVH opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $14.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

About Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.

