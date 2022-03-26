Short Interest in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Rises By 247.9%

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 247.9% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCIC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Creek Investment stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,196. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. Jack Creek Investment has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

