Short Interest in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Decreases By 63.9%

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the February 28th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,147,449 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,630,000 after buying an additional 177,333 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,824,722 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 166,032 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 881,899 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 41,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 27,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 511,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KMF opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.45. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $8.29.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

