Short Interest in Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Declines By 77.0%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the February 28th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KGSPY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($130.77) to €115.00 ($126.37) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €88.00 ($96.70) to €85.00 ($93.41) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($130.77) to €115.00 ($126.37) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingspan Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:KGSPY traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $103.07. 908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,009. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $80.94 and a 1-year high of $126.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.15 and its 200-day moving average is $108.35.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.