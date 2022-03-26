Short Interest in Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Expands By 220.3%

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 220.3% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €97.00 ($106.59) to €85.00 ($93.41) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($104.40) to €88.00 ($96.70) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS KNRRY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.31. 21,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,948. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $33.89.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.