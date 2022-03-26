Short Interest in Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Expands By 201.7%

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUYGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a growth of 201.7% from the February 28th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

OTCMKTS KMTUY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.68. 38,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,229. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average is $24.56. Komatsu has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25.

About Komatsu (Get Rating)

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

