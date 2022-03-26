Short Interest in Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Declines By 62.5%

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KUBTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kubota from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of KUBTY stock opened at $95.65 on Friday. Kubota has a twelve month low of $82.74 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.44.

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

