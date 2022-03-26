Short Interest in Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Rises By 300.0%

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS LEAT opened at $29.40 on Friday. Leatt has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.02.

Get Leatt alerts:

About Leatt (Get Rating)

Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses in the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.