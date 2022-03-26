Short Interest in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Grows By 410.1%

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, an increase of 410.1% from the February 28th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.8 days.

OTCMKTS MICCF opened at $22.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

