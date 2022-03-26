Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Drops By 63.5%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the February 28th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE EDD opened at $4.85 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
