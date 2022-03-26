Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Drops By 63.5%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the February 28th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE EDD opened at $4.85 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 57,496 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 33,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.