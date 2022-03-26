Short Interest in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Drops By 66.1%

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the February 28th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NHS opened at $10.97 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.