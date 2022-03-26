Short Interest in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Drops By 66.1%

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the February 28th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NHS opened at $10.97 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (Get Rating)
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.