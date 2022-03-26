Short Interest in Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Grows By 457.5%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,712,100 shares, an increase of 457.5% from the February 28th total of 665,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NCMGF opened at $20.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70. Newcrest Mining has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $22.70.
About Newcrest Mining (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newcrest Mining (NCMGF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.