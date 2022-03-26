Short Interest in Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Grows By 457.5%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,712,100 shares, an increase of 457.5% from the February 28th total of 665,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCMGF opened at $20.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70. Newcrest Mining has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

