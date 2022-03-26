Short Interest in Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Decreases By 71.9%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the February 28th total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 99.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NKRKF remained flat at $$16.80 during trading on Friday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average of $34.05.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)
