Short Interest in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Increases By 209.1%

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 209.1% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 52,740 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,155,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 385,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 40,587 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 117,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 28,801 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NAN traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $12.34. 78,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,454. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

