Short Interest in Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUS) Decreases By 65.4%

Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the February 28th total of 12,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OXUS opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.91. Oxus Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oxus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Oxus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Oxus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Oxus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Oxus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Oxus Acquisition Corp. is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

