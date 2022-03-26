Short Interest in Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Decreases By 80.5%

Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 80.5% from the February 28th total of 134,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.1 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pao Novatek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pao Novatek from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Pao Novatek alerts:

NOVKY stock remained flat at $$38.29 during midday trading on Friday. Pao Novatek has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.39.

NOVATEK JSC engages in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. It operates through the following geographical segments: Russia, Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, The Middle East, and Other. The Russia segment includes exploration, development, production and processing of hydrocarbons, and sales of natural gas, stable gas condensate, other gas and gas condensate refined products, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pao Novatek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pao Novatek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.