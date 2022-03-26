Short Interest in Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Declines By 63.0%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the February 28th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PIFYF opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60. Pine Cliff Energy has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Desjardins raised their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.05 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

