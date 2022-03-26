Short Interest in Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Declines By 72.1%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the February 28th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RANJY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,531. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18. Randstad has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $40.44.

RANJY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Randstad from €64.00 ($70.33) to €69.00 ($75.82) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Randstad from €59.00 ($64.84) to €60.00 ($65.93) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Randstad currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

