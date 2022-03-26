Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Decreases By 78.3%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the February 28th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RNECY stock remained flat at $$5.61 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 55,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,071. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. Renesas Electronics has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $6.96.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Corp. engages in the design, research, development, manufacture, sale and servicing of semiconductor products. Its products include ‘in-vehicle control’ semiconductors that control engines and car bodies, and ‘car information’ semiconductors for in-vehicle information such as navigation systems.

