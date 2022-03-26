Short Interest in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Grows By 212.0%

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 212.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.14. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44.

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. RF Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,582.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 13,614 shares of company stock worth $101,511 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RF Industries by 22,258.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in RF Industries in the second quarter worth $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the second quarter worth $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 323.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 36,917 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the second quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

