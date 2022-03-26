Short Interest in Roth CH Acquisition V Co (NASDAQ:ROCLU) Drops By 79.2%

Roth CH Acquisition V Co (NASDAQ:ROCLU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ROCLU stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02. Roth CH Acquisition V has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition V during the 4th quarter worth $12,915,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition V in the 4th quarter worth about $9,389,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition V during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,208,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition V during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,075,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition V in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,540,000.

