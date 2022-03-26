Short Interest in Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Grows By 282.2%

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a growth of 282.2% from the February 28th total of 25,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 308,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SCPS stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Scopus BioPharma has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $19.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37.

Get Scopus BioPharma alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma by 1,399.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma by 198.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. Its lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers, which include CO-sTiRNA, a STAT3 inhibitor gene therapy that drives tumor cell growth and anti-tumor immune suppression; and MRI-1867, a cannabinoid-1 receptor inverse agonist and inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scopus BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scopus BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.