Short Interest in Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Decreases By 65.9%

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the February 28th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SEKEY opened at $7.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. Seiko Epson has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Seiko Epson will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

About Seiko Epson (Get Rating)

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.