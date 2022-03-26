Short Interest in SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Drops By 63.2%

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the February 28th total of 45,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SQL opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a current ratio of 11.46. SeqLL has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on SeqLL in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SeqLL in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SeqLL in the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SeqLL by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 26,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

SeqLL Inc is a development-stage life sciences instrumentation and research services company. It engaged in the development of scientific assets and novel intellectual property across multiple omics fields. SeqLL Inc is based in WOBURN, MA.

