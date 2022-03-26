Short Interest in Statera BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:STAB) Grows By 218.4%

Statera BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:STAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,900 shares, a growth of 218.4% from the February 28th total of 67,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Statera BioPharma stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93. Statera BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAB. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Statera BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Statera BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Statera BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Statera BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Statera BioPharma by 517.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the period. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Statera Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body’s immune system and restore homeostasis. Its proprietary product toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists in the biopharmaceutical industry with TLR4 and TLR9 antagonists, and the TLR5 agonists, Entolimod and GP532 have applications in mitigation of radiation injury and neutropenia an anemia.

