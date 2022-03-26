Short Interest in StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Decreases By 79.4%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the February 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.0 days.

OTCMKTS SVAUF remained flat at $$5.60 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on StorageVault Canada in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StorageVault Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

