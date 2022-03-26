Short Interest in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Drops By 64.0%

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the February 28th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,522,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,827,000 after buying an additional 605,518 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,441,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 833,600 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 212.6% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,344,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 914,250 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 54.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 947,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 332,409 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 932,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 504,410 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SDAC stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

