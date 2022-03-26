Short Interest in The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Drops By 62.6%

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the February 28th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Separately, Investec raised The Bidvest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BDVSY opened at $30.97 on Friday. The Bidvest Group has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.65.
About The Bidvest Group (Get Rating)
The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, Freight, Branded Products, Bidvest Services, Properties, and Corporate and Investments.
