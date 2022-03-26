Short Interest in Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Increases By 428.8%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,485,200 shares, a growth of 428.8% from the February 28th total of 470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 171.4 days.

TCYMF opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01. Tingyi has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $2.33.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

