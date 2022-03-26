Short Interest in Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:URBDF) Expands By 300.0%

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:URBDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS URBDF opened at $0.50 on Friday. Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48.

Get Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos alerts:

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, SAB. de C.V. engages in the house development business in Mexico. It sells own and third-party housing projects, as well as land for real estate projects. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Mexicali, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.