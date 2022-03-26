Short Interest in VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) Decreases By 71.8%

VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 71.8% from the February 28th total of 8,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in VersaBank. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in VersaBank. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in VersaBank. during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in VersaBank. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in VersaBank. during the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VersaBank. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

VBNK stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.20 million and a PE ratio of 14.78. VersaBank. has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. VersaBank.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.81%.

About VersaBank.

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries and others. The company was founded by David Roy Taylor on January 18, 1993 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

