Short Interest in Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) Rises By 226.8%

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 226.8% from the February 28th total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 685,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zhangmen Education during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zhangmen Education during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Zhangmen Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,503,000.

Shares of Zhangmen Education stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 861,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,433. Zhangmen Education has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $164.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13.

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

