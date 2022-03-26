SIBCoin (SIB) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15,500.00

SIBCoin (SIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 44.8% lower against the dollar. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $658,075.76 and approximately $15,500.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,366.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.48 or 0.07040133 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.19 or 0.00279909 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.61 or 0.00810542 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00106504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00013278 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007575 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $207.01 or 0.00466594 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.14 or 0.00471380 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,776,832 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

