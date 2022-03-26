Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.12

Shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and traded as low as $2.10. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 15,577 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Siebert Financial in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $66.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 43,439 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 29,931 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

