Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.12

Shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and traded as low as $2.10. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 15,577 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Siebert Financial in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $66.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65.
About Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)
Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.
