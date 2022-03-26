Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SIE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $142.20

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SIE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €142.20 ($156.26) and traded as low as €129.52 ($142.33). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €130.12 ($142.99), with a volume of 1,723,026 shares.
The business’s 50 day moving average is €133.99 and its 200 day moving average is €142.20.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:SIE)
