Signaturefd LLC Acquires 694 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,571 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,262,000. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,509,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 64.2% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.85.

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $7.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,218,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,163. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.51 and a 52 week high of $149.42.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

