Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,688 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in American Express by 1,647.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,445 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in American Express by 102.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $762,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,886 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after buying an additional 1,457,236 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,638,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after buying an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.28. 1,871,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,003,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. American Express has a 12-month low of $136.76 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.01.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.